'For a quick fix, I would not have put Rangnick in'

The news of Ralf Rangnick's imminent appointment as interim manager at Manchester United left French football expert Julien Laurens "gobsmacked".

"I’m still not sure," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues.

"He is one of the greatest thinkers in football in the past 20 years. He has inspired all the great German coaches, even beyond Germany.

"He is a builder, that’s what he does. You don’t do that in six months. You can get the basic direction and maybe that’s the idea, then if they get Pochettino the aggressive press is similar - but for a quick fix of six months, I would not have put Rangnick in.

"For someone like him - who likes the big ideas, the big planning - I just think six months is a bit of a paradox. But I’m really excited to see what he does."

