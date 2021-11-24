Manchester City went unbeaten in their first five meetings with Paris St-Germain in European competition, but suffered a 2-0 defeat in their most recent meeting back in September.

City, however, have won both of their games against PSG at the Etihad - 1-0 in April 2016 and 2-0 in May 2021.

Paris St-Germain have won two of their past three away games against English sides... both in Manchester, against United - 2-0 in February 2019 and 3-1 in December 2020.

When Pep Guardiola's side drew a blank in Paris in September, it was the first time they had failed to score against a French side in Europe since December 2008 - a 0-0 draw with PSG in the Uefa Cup.