Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I'm not surprised Steven Gerrard has had some good results with Aston Villa because he has given them new impetus.

This is Dean Smith's side but training will have been different since Gerrard arrived and he has new ideas, plus a good coaching team working underneath him.

I only see a home win here, though. The fact Gerrard is back will mean there will be a fabulous atmosphere at Anfield from the start, and that will work more in Liverpool's favour than Villa's.

Dev's prediction: 2-1

Liverpool are looking really strong and I can't really see Villa getting a win here - and I don't think Gerrard would celebrate much if he did. He will probably save the knee slides down the touchline for when he goes to Old Trafford.

