Alan Shearer, BBC Sport columnist

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wanted to postpone their game at Wolves because of Covid - then saw his side draw, losing more ground to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Just two months ago, Chelsea looked brilliant and especially strong defensively. Now? They have started conceding and have dropped points in five of their past eight league games.

Part of the reason they have stuttered is injuries. I get that. They have been without N'Golo Kante, who returned at the weekend, and Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku have also had issues.

Lukaku, who I saw as probably the most important signing any club made last summer, has not started a Premier League game since 16 October.

He has not scored in the top flight since 11 September, but Chelsea were coping pretty well without him until recently. Not any more.

Clearly, to get back on track they need Lukaku to start firing again, and quickly - or for someone else to provide the spark they need.

They looked flat against Wolves at the weekend and although they are still right in the mix for the title, they cannot afford to fall much further behind.

