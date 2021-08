- After the win over Burnley, Leeds have now scored 13 goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

- The Whites completed their first league double over Burnley since the 2011-12 Championship campaign and have now won four in a row against the Clarets for the first time in the top flight.

- Only Patrick Bamford (22) has been involved in more league goals for Leeds this season than Jack Harrison (16).