Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to signing Udinese left wing-back Destiny Udogie for £22m - before sending him back on loan to the Italian side for the season.

He scored five goals in 37 games for Udinese last season.

Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a lot of money to spend on a player you send out on loan but it can work, like with William Saliba at Arsenal.

"You have to imagine Conte is future proofing that position. They have Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic there.

"He was one of the best wing-backs in Italy last season with one of the highest goal contributions.

"They believe he’ll be ready next season. I think a lot of Spurs fans will be casting their eyes at the Italian league as well as the Premier League over the coming season."

Listen to the podcast here