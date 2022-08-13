Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrad, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm really pleased with our level of performance, I believed that if we found that level there would be a different outcome from last week.

"What we put in this week, the quality and the goals we scored, no-one can challenge the outcome, I thought we deserved it.

"We looked a different team today. It was tough conditions for both sets of players, but they were excellent in terms of the game plan. We really wanted to make it about their back three, and both goals have come off that."