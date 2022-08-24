Jarrod Bowen says the atmosphere at West Ham remains optimistic despite a barren start to the season of three losses and no goals scored.

The Hammers travel to Denmark on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier with Viborg and, after a 3-1 win in the first leg, Bowen is hopeful another good performance will get them back on track.

"What we've created here is a really positive group," he said.

"Tomorrow night is important for us. We've got a good lead and we want European football back to London Stadium for the fans.

"It's not been the start we've wanted but there's still time to get results in the league. It's not the standards we've set but we can't forget what we've achieved."

Bowen scored in the first leg, as did new signing Gianluca Scamacca, and he thinks the competition is a good chance for the summer arrivals to bed in.

"It takes time to find your feet and learn about the manager's style of play and your new team-mates," he said.

"Gianluca, Maxwel [Cornet] and Thilo [Kehrer] played last week. The manager has faith in them and it might be another opportunity."