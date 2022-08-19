'Torn between excitement and trepidation' - your thoughts on Forest transfers

Your views banner

We asked how you felt about Nottingham Forest's big spending this summer and whether 16 (and counting) new players is too many.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jim: Torn between excitement and trepidation. On the face of it, a huge gamble taking us into realms we could only dream of. Complete reversal of previous seasons - selling our best assets. Just got to trust in the process, scouting reports and coaching craft of the manager and his staff. Definitely excited by Lingard and Henderson - lot to prove.

Matt: I think a lot of people are focusing on the fact we've signed lots of players, and not that so many had to leave. I don't think anyone wanted this much of a turnaround, but we do what we must and generally our business has been shrewd and positive, in the face of a tough situation. Home form will be key but we can be optimistic of staying up.

Tim: Sixteen signings is a really big number to integrate. My issue is that the new signings are going to expect to play. How do you fit Mangala, O'Brien, Yates, Gibbs-White and Colback into one team? How big an impact will this have on team harmony/last year's togetherness if Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Colback, Johnson etc. all feel they are being replaced?

Ian: Slightly concerned on the number of players signed!

Tom: Having been promoted with a team consisting of youth team players and loans, there was always going to be a need to buy and strengthen to be able to compete. The signings have been sensible with addition of young players to buy into Cooper's philosophy. Gibbs-White fits that criteria and Cooper knows his capabilities from his time at Swansea.