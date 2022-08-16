Nunez 'can’t do anything worse than this, but he will learn'

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld says Darwin Nunez will learn his lesson and not make the same mistake again after his red card in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Westerveld told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "People try to test him but this is not the way to retaliate. You can’t do anything worse than this.

"It was a frustrating night for him. He missed a couple of chances and probably should have scored one or two. First time at Anfield he probably expected a little bit more from himself, but this was just absolutely inexcusable.

"Hopefully it’s only three games but it’s not good timing as he is the only striker we have at the moment. It’s a pretty easy talk with him [for Jurgen Klopp] because he knows what he did with the reactions. He knows he was wrong.

"Like Jurgen says he will learn from it. It’s only the beginning of his career at Anfield and I think it will definitely not happen again."