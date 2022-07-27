How do Hearts top last season?

Finishing third in the Premiership and reaching the Scottish Cup final made it a very decent campaign for Hearts on their return to the top flight last season.

How do they top that this term? Former midfielder Michael Stewart and Hearts-supporting journalist and A View From The Terrace presenter Joel Sked have their say on BBC Scotland's Premiership preview podcast...

Stewart: “Progress has already been made because they’re in the Europa League or Europa Conference group stage, so that is new.

“But they have to take it one step further and try to get their hands on a trophy. There is no reason why they can’t be consistently getting to the latter stages of cups. If a slice of luck goes your way, you can win it. But you’ve got to make sure you’re in there.

“In the league my aspiration is that they will finish closer to the teams above them, but I see them finishing third again."

Sked: “This season, progress would be again finishing third because that gets you back into the Europa League or Conference League group stages.

"And being able to do that consistently allows Hearts to bring in a good amount of money and build a team, rather than it just happens once.

“Also, we need to win the League Cup. We haven’t won it since the 1960s and that’s a big bugbear of mine.

“Third in the Premiership and a wee third-place finish in the Europa League group to get Europa Conference football after Christmas. But that’s maybe wishful thinking."