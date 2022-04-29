Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are still unavailable.

Tuchel said a late decision will be made on Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley depending on how they feel.

Tuchel said he is "very grateful" for the quality Chelsea's academy produces and said "our job to let them play and push them".

He said conversations with Saul Niguez on his future will happen at the end of the season.

On Everton, Tuchel said: "We need points, they need points urgently as well. I am excited to go there and expect a tough fight."

This will be his first time meeting Frank Lampard, who Tuchel says "is a legend at our club".

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here