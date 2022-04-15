Here are some more of your thoughts following the departure of Sean Dyche and his coaching staff:

Tommy: Dismissed so "we can have the best chance of staying up" is the most foolish decision chairman. Dyche was your best chance of staying up and I'm not a Burnley fan. The millions over the years gone in to Burnley by being in the Premier League, TV money etc, all down to Dyche. Shame on the club hierarchy.

Denise: Just wrong. Nothing else to say.

James: Burnley were favourites to go down, and in my opinion they've just sealed their fate. Dyche and his team were Burnley's best chance of staying up. With only eight games to go, I don't see who the club can realistically bring in to try and keep them up. If the chairman really felt that a change was needed why not have made it much earlier?

Alan: Stupid decision. I just hope whoever employs him next will give him the funds to bring in the players he wants. Then you'll see what a good manager he is.

Stuart: What a huge smack in the mouth for Dyche and the fans. If relegated, he was the one thing to bring us back. He has been the best manager for many years, he put us back into the top flight. He is unique. Some club with lots of money will now snap him up and he will be winning the titles that he deserves. Sean Dyche, thank you for your service.

