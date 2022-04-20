Chelsea v Arsenal: Team news

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be missing for two weeks after injuring his ankle against Crystal Palace.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out of action with an Achilles issue, with Ben Chilwell a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Arsenal will continue to monitor striker Alexandre Lacazette, who sat out the defeat at Southampton after testing positive for Covid.

The Gunners will also assess Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is nursing a calf problem.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are sidelined by knee and thigh problems respectively.

