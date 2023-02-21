C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

As my mother used to say to me, I’m not angry, just very, very disappointed.

No, wait. I am still actually very, very ANGRY.

We have the best football league in the world, and yet it is being officiated by people who remind me of Kermit et al.

First, let me say well done to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea - great game, great saves. And I'm not saying United didn’t deserve to win against Leicester.

But surely, all Premier League clubs deserve their games to be officiated by people who know what they are doing?

So I ask a question. Not the obvious one about why Marcel Sabitzer's challenge on Wout Faes did not even warrant a card. Not even why VAR did not intervene.

But is the PGMOL fit for purpose? From the top down, it seems incompetent and unable to fufil its obligations to a required standard.

When will the Premier League board wake up and see that its amazing product is being ruined week in, week out.

Maybe it is time for the Premier League to take the officiating of games in-house and set up its own body to look after this.