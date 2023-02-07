Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

I was hopeful on Sunday morning that Tottenham would remember that we like to play against Manchester City at home - it sure seemed like they did, making it five games at our new home we’ve beaten them in without conceding.

This, however, was no ordinary win.

We also witnessed Spurs history when Harry Kane did what he does best and scored a goal out of nowhere. Not just any goal either, but one that broke Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Spurs goalscoring record, while at the same time reaching 200 Premier League goals faster than anyone else.

The performance that followed was worthy of the occasion. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg bossed the midfield, laying a platform for the forwards and also supporting the defence to a clean sheet.

The arrival of Pedro Porro seems to have spurred on Emerson Royal, as he probably had his best game in a Spurs shirt so far.

Full-time celebrations also included a special interview with Danny Greaves, who mentioned how honoured his late father would have been for Harry to break his record.

I’m sure this result will aid Antonio Conte in his post-surgery recovery.