I'd love to play at the Euros - Gordon

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has not given up on his dream of playing for Scotland at a major tournament as he battles back from a broken leg.

The 40-year-old Hearts captain was in the squad but did not feature at the delayed Euro 2020.

"Hopefully I get back at some point next season," he said, two months into his recovery. "There is still a long way to go and it's going to be difficult.

"There's no time scale on it, I'm just focusing on small goals."

Gordon has won 74 caps since his international debut in 2004, playing in every match last year as Steve Clarke's side topped their Nations League group.

He will not be available for the March and June qualifiers as the road to Euro 2024 begins.

Asked if he is targeting a place in Clarke’s plans should Scotland make it to Germany for the finals, Gordon replied: "I'd absolutely love it. But there are so many things that need to happen between now and then for that to happen.

"I need to get back playing and then play well before I can even think of a Scotland return.

"To get to Group A in the Nations League is a great achievement for a small country, so hopefully I'll get to play in some of the big matches that are coming up."