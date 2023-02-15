Dhanda the key for County

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

The downside of domestic loan deals could heavily impact Ross County when they pitch up in Paisley on Saturday. County will be without striker Eamonn Brophy as he cannot play against his parent club.

That will change things slightly for Malky Mackay as he will lose arguably his most clinical forward.

The obvious replacement for Brophy is new boy Simon Murray, who has been impressive off the bench in his short time at the club. The former Hibs man will be likely be pairing Jordan White - a strikeforce which would pair Murray's pace with White's size and strength.

It’d be fair to predict another tight affair following on from the previous two meetings this season - even more so now that the Staggies have changed shape.

With both sides lining up with back fives it could tee up a tasty affair.

Yan Dhanda may well be the difference between the sides. He will be at the heart of everything positive County do. Hopefully he can live up to his 'fans' favourite' status and help provide important points in Paisley.