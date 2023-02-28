Sutton's prediction: 1-3

You should know by now that I am a stickler for the correct terminology when two teams called United play, and the same rules apply here.

This is a tale of two "Citys" and I don't think it will be quite as one-sided as some people might expect. Bristol City are unbeaten in 12 games under Nigel Pearson and I like the job he is doing there.

They have got some talented young players, including Sam Bell - a 20-year-old winger who a lot of Premier League sides have apparently been watching - and they will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

But Manchester City will be ready and boss Pep Guardiola always picks a strong team in the FA Cup because he wants to hoover up every trophy he can.

His side got a good win at Bournemouth on Saturday and should have too much for the Robins too, but I am expecting spells where Pearson's side make things difficult for the Premier League champions.

Paul's prediction: 1-5

Manchester City are just at a different level.

Adele's prediction: 0-3

