Celtic v Hearts: Commentator's notes

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

As Ange Postecoglou hits a century of games in charge of Celtic, he is still striving for improvement, which is ominous for the rest of Scottish football, who are already trailing in the wake of this winning machine.

Currently 10 points better off than the same stage last season, they have notched 27 more goals this campaign, as they ruthlessly brush aside opponent after opponent.

Tonight they will look to extend their perfect home record in the first of an intriguing league and cup double-header against Hearts, the second of which appears more likely to cause Celtic a bloody nose in their quest for a domestic treble.

Certainly in that last meeting at Tynecastle, Robbie Neilson’s side pushed them all the way, only to be edged out by the odd goal in seven after a pulsating battle.

Whether Hearts can come close to laying a glove on Celtic in Glasgow is an altogether different matter. They haven’t taken all three points there since 2007 and have won just three of their 13 games on their travels in the league this season.

If they can do what no other Scottish team has been able to do since Rangers last May by preventing a Celtic win at home, their trip west will have been a success ahead of the meeting in Gorgie three days later.