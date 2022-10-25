S﻿ir Alex Ferguson is the "best sports psychologist the world has ever seen," according to former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

T﻿he 65-year-old played under Ferguson during a trophy-laden era at Aberdeen, as well as for Manchester United and the national team.

"﻿He takes you from thinking about winning to making sure you win," Strachan told Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast.

"He was the best sports psychologist the world has ever seen. He understood what it took to win games of football and where you have to go to get the worst out of yourself to win, turned you into real competitors who wanted to win everything."

A﻿sked by host Chris Kamara if Ferguson, 80, ruled by fear, Strachan replied: "[We were] absolutely petrified of him, the lot of us.

"Nobody ever got injured because if you went in on a Monday and had something wrong, had to miss training, you went into the North Sea with your injury. And if you fell out with him badly, he would send you to the North Sea at night, standing there with your parka on, freezing.

"He could drive you bonkers at times but he was a genius, an absolute genius. Winning was everything with him.

"We had a snooker competition once where Joe Smith beat him and Joe Smith got transferred to Motherwell two weeks later. He got beaten by Ian Fleming, he got transferred as well. We were scared to play him at snooker in case we got transferred. "