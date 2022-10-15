McCrorie keen to make amends in 'big game' with Hearts

Ross McCrorie, who scored an own goal and conceded a penalty last Saturday, says he's not the only Aberdeen player keen to make amends for the 4-0 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice.

"At the end of the day, it just wasn't good enough," the defender said. "The performance wasn't there and, most of all, the result wasn't there.

"We came in the day after the game and did our analysis of it, but we just need to park it now. We all know it wasn't good enough and we need to concentrate on Hearts this weekend and try and rectify the disappointing result and performance we just had.

"It was not what the Aberdeen fans expect of their team."

Aberdeen sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership, one place and one point behind Sunday's visitors.

"We know we need to have a big performance against Hearts, especially if we have aspirations of pushing up to the top end of the table," McCrorie added.

"Hearts are one of the big teams in the league obviously and finished third last season, so it's a big game."