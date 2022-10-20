With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Crystal Palace player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

J﻿ay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Eberechi Eze: He has battled back from an injury that had us wondering if he would be the same player again. But he has taken the chance given to him by Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

Eze is an absolute joy to watch, gliding with the ball so effortlessly. He could be a real asset to the England squad.

