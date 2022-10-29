Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl speaking to Sky Sports: "The opponent started very aggressive and we had a few problems with build-up in the first half. Second half we made one change and we were much better. When you see our chances in second half, we know that we have to score in these moments.

"In the first half we lost the ball a few times in midfield and that was a set back, in the second half we had more calmness on the ball and [played what we wanted to play. In the second half we created massive chances, Che [Adams] and Stuart [Armstrong], twice we hit the post. In away games when you don't score it's hard to get anything.

"We needed better clinical finishing, we know we had these chances today and we didn't score and I think we had the better ones.

"There's positive things but what hurts more? Not having chances or having chances and not scoring?"

On the goal: "Simple mistake from Lyanco he tries to play the ball out but on this level the opponent kills you for such a mistake."