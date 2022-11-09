M﻿otherwell boss Steven Hammell has made three changes to the starting line-up which lost 3-2 to 10-man Hearts on Saturday. Stephen O'Donnell replaces the injured Paul McGinn at right-back, Sondre Solholm drops to the bench in place of Bevis Mugabi, while Dean Cornelius comes into midfield with Connor Shields benched.

A﻿nge Postecoglou has selected a formidable starting XI to take on Motherwell for the third time in little over a month.

T﻿he Australian has made six changes to the team which won 4-2 against Dundee United on Saturday. Greg Taylor, Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Carl Starfelt, Aaron Mooy and Josip Juranovic all come in. Anthony Ralston, Moritz Jenz, Alexandro Bernabei, David Turnbull, Sead Haksabanovic and Giorgios Giakoumakis all drop out.