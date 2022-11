Rangers have announced a friendly match with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on 10 December.

Xabi Alonso's side will come to Glasgow during the Scottish Premiership break for the World Cup.

The sides last met at Ibrox in the 2019/20 Europa League last 16, with Leverkusen progressing 4-1 on aggregate after a 3-1 first-leg win in Glasgow.