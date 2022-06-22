Newcastle United face competition from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain for Reims' France Under-20 striker Hugo Ekitike. (L'Equipe - in French), external

However, Ekitike is set to fly back from holiday early to complete a £26.5m move to St James' Park. (Chronicle), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies and Arsenal are keen on 26-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, whose contract with Napoli runs out in 2023. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail), external

