Newcastle 2-0 Burnley: What Howe said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to Match of the Day: "Probably a shaky 10 minutes at the start. After that we were good, dominated the game, limited them, created chances and probably could have put the game to bed sooner than we did but very pleased to win again."

On Miguel Almiron's goal: "That’s what we have this season, players who are capable of producing moments like that. Sometimes in difficult games you need that moment of quality and it came from Miggy who has played really well the last few weeks. After there were chances and you need that second goal. We are grateful for the penalty and Alex’s good finish.

"I don’t think there were any moments where they really looked like scoring. It was a very tough game and I’m very pleased to get over the line and win."

On another clean sheet: "It’s huge and the team as a whole deserve great credit. We have seen a huge improvement in our defending in recent weeks."

On Joelinton's injury: "That’s the negative He’s feeling his hamstring I think. We don’t know how serious it is. It was always going to be that season where we will pick up injuries with the amount of games but it’s something we want to avoid."

On Wednesday's game against PSG: "It’s something I haven’t allowed myself to think about, I hope the players are the same. Now it is our next match hopefully it’s going to be a special occasion."