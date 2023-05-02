Arsenal 'should be proud' of where they are

Arsenal need to make sure they are "in a position where they pressurise all the way" as they try to chase down Manchester City.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, former Premier League defender Steve Brown said: "They should be proud already because they're already way ahead of where anyone expected them to be.

"I think it's just the manner that they held the lead in the league for so long that will be so disappointing and they've hit a really bad run of form and run of poor results at the wrong time.

"Manchester City's last loss was 17 games ago and they're just a juggernaut.

"They have had year upon year upon year to make their squad as strong as it is and we always talk about strength in depth and City do have the strength in depth, it's as simple as that. It's why they get stronger as the season goes on and it's why pundits and commentators talk about that kind of stuff because it's extremely relevant."

Arsenal now sit second in the league after four league games without a win and will be looking to get their title challenge back on track against London rivals Chelsea on Tuesday.

"If you're Arteta, you can only go in there and be positive and try and get them to get a result against Chelsea and I'm telling you now, nothing is as easy as anyone makes out in sport," said Brown.

"It's one slip up and Arsenal need to make sure they're in a position where they pressurise all the way."

