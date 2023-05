Brentford and Spain keeper David Raya, 27, is near the top of Tottenham's transfer list, with French stopper Hugo Lloris, 36, expected to leave Spurs this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Brentford could sign 29-year-old Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who has a 13m euro (£11.3m) release clause, from German club Freiburg. (Sport1 - in German, external)

