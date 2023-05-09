'Relief & tears of joy' - when Celtic stopped the 10

Twenty five years ago Celtic were on a mission - bordering on obsession - to stop the 10.

The task was accomplished on this day in 1998. Form early-season struggles to a squad summit, then an Old Firm derby victory that fuelled belief and a nervy run-in, it was quite the season as Rangers' run was halted.

Striker Harald Brattbakk cherishes the title-clinching win over St Johnsone, in which he made sure of victory with the second goal, as the "number one moment in my career".

"I wasn't aware at the time of how important that season was," Brattbakk added. "In fact, during my whole playing career I don't think I understood its significance.

"As the years have passed I've realised just how much it meant. I still get approached by people - sometimes even in Norway, and always whenever I'm back in Scotland - who want to talk about that game and that season.

"When my shot hit the net there was huge celebrations mixed with sheer relief from the supporters. Some were crying, there were so many emotions letting loose."

