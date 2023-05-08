Your views on Hearts' defeat by Celtic

We asked for your views on Hearts' 2-0 home defeat by Celtic on Sunday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Cam: Hearts started strong and missed out on at least a point due to a shocking decision for the red card.

Ian: Poor defending from Alex Cochrane and no shots on target. Third place out of reach, now fighting for fourth and fifth with Hibs. Poor season and I'd like a new manager to come in from outside the club. Need defenders who can defend for next season.

Anon: Excellent performance ruined by red card. Utterly spineless decision from Nick Walsh - he had a better view on the pitch than the VAR cameras. It's there to help, but Walsh just hid behind someone else's view of things. We need to sort VAR next season.

W Fleming: Was at the game and Hearts were very good but the officials were not. This is why like most supporters from other clubs agree Rangers and Celtic get favoured.

Stephen: There appears to be a lot of debate regarding whether Cochrane's challenge was a red card or not. The fact that it's up for debate proves it wasn't a clear or obvious red card, so VAR should not have interjected. Was at the game, and Hearts outplayed Celtic right up until that moment and it clearly impacted the game.

Anon: Hearts set up with a great game-plan giving Celtic no time to breathe. Up until a poor refereeing decision reduced us to 10 men. What was disappointing was the decision to retreat into our own half when the match restarted. I would have preferred if we had dropped Shankland back leaving Ginnelly up front on his own and we had continued pressing.

Paul: Improving but still work to be done. Never a red card, refereeing decisions need to be consistent and always seem to favour Old Firm! Squad playing for each other which is good to see. McKay getting form back. Must win all remaining games at home and pick up four points away.

William: VAR spoiled a pretty even match. Never a red card incident. Shambles.