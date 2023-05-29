Jurgen Klopp would have considered taking a break from his role during Liverpool's testing moments earlier in the campaign.

After getting within two games of winning an unprecedented quadruple last season, the German's side struggled for consistent form in 2022-23.

The club's fifth-placed finish in the Premier League was their lowest since they finished eighth in 2015-16, the season in which Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

Asked following Liverpool's 4-4 draw with Southampton whether he felt he needed a break from football, Klopp responded: "No, no, no, not at all. Honestly, I'm completely fine.

"If you'd asked me 11 games ago, 'do you want to have a break?', I would have thought about it, to be honest.

"But I'm absolutely fine, full of energy. I have a break - I don't have training and these kind of things.

"I will find time to re-energise and then we start again in July."

Since their defeat to champions Manchester City on the 1 April, Liverpool went 11 games unbeaten to the end of the season, coming within four points of an unlikely Champions League spot.

Klopp has taken heart from the way his squad stuck together during some difficult moments in the campaign.

"There is not a lot to learn [from the season] but a lot of clubs when the expectations are as high as ours when things don't go well pretty quickly you start blaming each other," he said.

"That didn't happen here. The better you behave in a crisis, the better you get out of it - and I really thought that was the case for us.

"We're really, really not happy about it and for a club like us it's massive not to qualify for the Champions League."