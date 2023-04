Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "They played well and we didn't. We were, to a man, off it all over the park. My regular players that give very consistent performances weren't at their best. There were too many of those and when you get too many of those, you get a performance like that.

"We've got a break next week. It gives us time to draw breath going into these last five games. We've got the teams round about us to play now."