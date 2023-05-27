Hearts 1-1 Hibernian: Manager reaction

Hearts manager Steven Naismith: "Entertaining, eventful. The game management I felt was brilliant. We got what we deserved for our work rate. We got the result we needed. It's a red card. Alex (Cochrane) doesn't seen (Chris Cadden) coming, he nips in and brings him down. The double whammy is that they score from it."

On the post-match melee involving the Hibernian dugout and manager Lee Johnson, Naismith commented: "I shook hands and went to celebrate with the fans. I was on a yellow card, I didn't want to get booked because I would've got a suspension. Shook hands, if it sparked from that, it's got nothing to do with me. We'll get the punishment we deserve, as will Hibs."

And, on his future, Naismith added: "It's been a big test to see if I'm ready for management. Do I really want to do this? I do, I think I'm ready. There's not an exact timeline. I would just hope to know sooner rather than later."