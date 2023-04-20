Stephen Robinson says the money that comes with a top-six finish would be a “godsend” for St Mirren.

The Paisley side - who posted a £1.6m loss in January for the year to May 2022 - are in fifth place and know victory over struggling Kilmarnock in the final pre-split game on Saturday will guarantee they stay in the top half.

“It’ll be a fantastic achievement, the boys have worked tremendously hard all season,” Robinson told Sky Sports.

“Financially it would be a godsend to the football club considering the financial circumstances everyone’s worked under this season.

“We’re all trying to do the same thing, we’re in control of our own destiny. At the start of the season if you’d told me we’d have a home game to try and stay in the top six spot then we’d all snap your hand off.

“It’s been a good season but we want to make it a great one.”