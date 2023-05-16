Hat-trick hero White 'wants the pressure moments'

Some footballers are precious about their individual awards and team trophies, keeping them locked away in personalised cabinets, but there's none of that formality for Ross County striker Jordan White.

White bagged a hat-trick in County's vital 3-1 win over Dundee United to lift the Dingwall side off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with three games to go.

"The match ball is getting launched about the house by a two-year-old," laughed White on Monday's Good Morning Scotland.

"First and foremost, the win was the most important thing, taking us off the bottom of the table. We can't control any other results outwith our own so to do it in a bit of style was pleasing."

On stepping up in the relegation dogfight he added: "These are the moments you play for.

"It can go the other way, but you want the pressure moments - I think that's when you can produce your best stuff. Some people go the other way but I certainly enjoy them.

"If you don't have the belief, then it's not going to happen for you, but we're not getting ahead of ourselves either. There are nine points still to play for and we can only take one game at a time so it's another one ticked off."