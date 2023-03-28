Liverpool have 12 games remaining in their bid to secure Champions League football again next season. Jurgen Klopp's side are sixth in the Premier League, seven points behind Tottenham but with two games in hand over Spurs, while fifth-placed Newcastle have played the same number of matches and have a five-point cushion.

The Reds return to action after the international break with fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and leaders Arsenal.

"Every game now feels a big one because a top-four place rests on racking up as many points as possible," said BBC Radio Merseyside's Giulia Bould on the station's The Red Kop podcast.

Matt Addison from Liverpool.com added: "It's a big week and one to be excited about. It's almost one of those where you'd fancy Liverpool a bit more in some of these games than you do in some of the ones that follow.

"It does feel like there's a bit of an opportunity against City, Chelsea is away but Chelsea have not been particularly brilliant this season, and then Arsenal at home with the Anfield factor - I'm fairly confident going into that of a reasonable result.

"You'd probably take five points from those three games and go from there."

