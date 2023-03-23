Evan Ferguson “took everything in his stride” as he scored his first international goal for Republic of Ireland, says manager Stephen Kenny.

Ferguson, making his first international start, found the net early on in his country’s 3-2 friendly win over Latvia on Wednesday.

At 18 years and 154 days he became the youngest Republic of Ireland scorer since Robbie Keane in 1998 against Malta.

"At the end of the day it's just another game of football but it's obviously a special moment," said Ferguson.

"A goal for your country, there's no other feeling."

Manager Kenny said: "It's never straightforward with players. Injuries can take their toll with young players.

“The demands are high in the leagues they are in and sometimes that happens.

"What we have now is a high number of players who have come through, unprecedented in our history the number in a short proximity. That has given us depth in our squad.

"Evan, it's his first start and he got a goal. You can't predict things in the future. He is still learning the game and he took everything in his stride.”