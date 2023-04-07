Man Utd v Everton: Team news

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is available for the first time since January after recovering from an ankle injury.

Luke Shaw is out with a thigh problem and Casemiro is still suspended.

Everton will be forced to change their starting line-up for the first time in five Premier League games due to Abdoulaye Doucoure's three-game ban.

Ruben Vinagre has overcome an Achilles problem, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to build his fitness.

