Man Utd v Everton: Team news

Christian Eriksen, Seamus Coleman and Alex IwobiGetty Images

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is available for the first time since January after recovering from an ankle injury.

Luke Shaw is out with a thigh problem and Casemiro is still suspended.

Everton will be forced to change their starting line-up for the first time in five Premier League games due to Abdoulaye Doucoure's three-game ban.

Ruben Vinagre has overcome an Achilles problem, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to build his fitness.

