What is the task ahead of Robson?

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

While the case for Barry Robson to continue as Aberdeen manager was compelling, the club are surely right to limit it to the end of the season for now.

Six games is an extremely small sample size to assess any manager, never mind one who is in his first job.

The 3-1 win at Dundee United was a tad fortunate in the sense the hosts had an expected goals rating of 2.02 to Aberdeen's 0.78, which tells you Jim Goodwin's side ought to have won on the quality of chances created.

That also underlines there is an ongoing issue with Aberdeen's away form - which has been dreadful for two seasons. Robson needs to prove he can rectify that on a consistent basis, given three of his four wins have come at Pittodrie.

Trips to St Johnstone and Ross County before the split give him the perfect chance to start putting that right, while a home game against Kilmarnock needs to be taken care of too.

Provided Aberdeen finish in the top six, further clashes with Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and, likely, Hibernian will also prove fertile ground for testing Robson's credentials.

If, at the end of that, the Dons are looking at third spot and guaranteed group-stage European football next season, then Robson's case truly does become compelling.

But finishing fourth, or even fifth - given that is likely to earn a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers - would represent a job well done.