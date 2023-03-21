'Brilliant to be back' - Roos

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos has praised the Dons' performance levels in the win over Hearts, and lifted the lid on his injury recovery.

Roos picked up a hamstring strain in the Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers, and returned to the Aberdeen starting XI on Saturday.

"It was a very good performance from the boys all round," he said. "For me on a personal note, brilliant to be back, buzzing to come back with a [clean sheet].

"The last eight weeks or so, after the Hampden game, obviously injured, was a painful one. Happy to be back after hard work - it's nice to get the rewards.

"Injuries never come at a good time. It was frustrating but I managed to keep my head down, work and come back as quick as possible, so that's what I focused on."