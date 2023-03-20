'Contentious decisions' a frustration - Kettlewell

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said he was proud of his players in the 4-2 defeat to Rangers on Saturday, but was left frustrated by refereeing decisions that altered the course of the game.

With the game level at 2-2, Todd Cantwell scored his first Rangers goal at the end of a move during which Fashion Sakala appeared to be fractionally offside, but the goal was allowed to stand.

"In the second-half it opens up; understandably Rangers are going to come after us, they’re going to try and exploit any little spaces, but I thought we showed great character to get ourselves back to 2-2. It’s a scrappy goal, but you identify set play situations as being an opportunity for you.

"This is where the bone of contention comes - I felt it was an offside from Fashion Sakala for the third Rangers goal. It’s only four minutes after we’ve equalised and we probably feel that if we can go the next ten minutes, frustrate Rangers, then we’re well in the game going into the final 15 minutes.

"That was the biggest frustration for me. They’ve got such good players, they’ve got guys that can carve you open at the drop of a hat. In general terms I’m really pleased with how my players performed, but there was a couple of contentious decisions I felt, and by the final 15 minutes, Rangers are well on top when we’re down to ten men and it’s a massive uphill task."