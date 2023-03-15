Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ten Hag couldn't put an exact timeframe on Alejandro Garnacho's return but said "it will take weeks".

Garnacho's call-up to Argentina's squad was "a big moment" but Ten Hag said "he has to deal with the setback".

On the inconsistencies from referees, he said: "We have the injuries and the red cards.”

He said Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes won't be rested because "we need the win and we need our best team".

When asked how far United are from challenging for the title, Ten Hag said: "We have made good progress but we have to acknowledge there is still a gap.”

On whether a time will come to prioritise the Premier League or Europa League, he said: "We can manage. We have players that can recover good between games.”

He was asked if United can go unbeaten for the rest of the season and said: "We are capable of it but now we have to show it again. We can't think too far ahead and must take it game-by-game.”

