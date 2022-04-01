Transfer news: United expect Ronaldo to leave this summer

Manchester United expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club at the end of the season, halfway through his two-year contract. (Football Insider), external

Nottingham Forest want to turn midfielder James Garner's loan from United into a permanent transfer, but any deal could depend on whether they win promotion to the Premier League. (Football Transfers), external

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough right wing-back Djed Spence, on loan at Nottingham Forest, wants a Premier League move - as Arsenal and Tottenham line up £20m summer bids and Manchester United keep an eye on the 21-year-old. (Mirror), external

Leicester City hope to persuade Youri Tielemans to sign a new contract, despite interest from United and Arsenal. (Team Talk), external

RB Leipzig are set for contract talks with France midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer, but will listen to offers in excess of 75m euros (£63.3m). Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are all monitoring his situation. (ESPN), external

