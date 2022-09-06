Fish keen to make a splash at Hibs

Will Fish says it was a "no-brainer" to take the plunge on a loan move to Hibs where he aims to become a first-term regular.

T﻿he 19-year-old centre-back, who joined from Manchester United on deadline day for a season-long stay, has featured once for the English giants, a 2-1 win over Wolves in May 2021.

“Hibs is a massive club – everyone knows that – as soon as they approached it was a no-brainer for me to join," he told Hibs TV.

"The club has a lot of tradition so I am looking forward to getting started.

“After last season I had a taste of first-team football and I knew straight away that I wanted more of that. Coming to Hibs, there is no better place to do it.

“I will give it everything I’ve got and see where it takes me."