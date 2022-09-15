Southampton boss R﻿alph Hasenhuttl is backing his young squad to be brave amid an emotional atmosphere at Villa Park on Friday evening.

V﻿illa swept Saints aside earlier this year with a devastating first-half performance and, following Villa's creditable draw against Manchester City, Hasenhuttl is anticipating another fast start from their hosts.

"﻿They will want to light the atmosphere and therefore will come out wanting to be active," he said. "This is what we will expect.

"﻿We have shown in games this season that our young lads are very brave and do not care about the quality of the Premier League - they just want to show their qualities.

"﻿We go there to show how good we can be."

H﻿asenhuttl also declared himself a fan of Villa's sprawling stadium and admits he enjoys taking his sides there - even after last year's 4-0 thrashing.

"﻿I love this stadium," he said. "It's a beautiful, traditional football ground and that's what you think about when you think English football.

"﻿But we're not going to look at a beautiful ground. We can hopefully show our qualities in a very committed way."