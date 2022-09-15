Hasenhuttl admires Villa Park but backs 'brave' young squad
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is backing his young squad to be brave amid an emotional atmosphere at Villa Park on Friday evening.
Villa swept Saints aside earlier this year with a devastating first-half performance and, following Villa's creditable draw against Manchester City, Hasenhuttl is anticipating another fast start from their hosts.
"They will want to light the atmosphere and therefore will come out wanting to be active," he said. "This is what we will expect.
"We have shown in games this season that our young lads are very brave and do not care about the quality of the Premier League - they just want to show their qualities.
"We go there to show how good we can be."
Hasenhuttl also declared himself a fan of Villa's sprawling stadium and admits he enjoys taking his sides there - even after last year's 4-0 thrashing.
"I love this stadium," he said. "It's a beautiful, traditional football ground and that's what you think about when you think English football.
"But we're not going to look at a beautiful ground. We can hopefully show our qualities in a very committed way."