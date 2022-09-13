F﻿ormer Brighton striker Glenn Murray says Graham Potter "changed everything" in his three years on the south coast.

Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "When I look back at what he did at Brighton, he changed the whole philosophy of the football club.

"We were very ridged, hard to beat, we didn’t score many goals, it was about survival for us stepping into the Premier League.

"He turned that group of players that did not suit expansive football and he manoeuvred that group over the three-year period into what you see today, which is a brilliant football team that is enjoyable to watch, that entertains fans week in, week out and goes to big grounds and dominates football matches.

"Over that period he had to change everything, including the style of players. When he goes into Chelsea, these players can play football. It’s not as difficult. They want to win things. I think players are more open now to managers that haven’t succeeded as a football player."

