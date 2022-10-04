'McInnes has proved himself a top manager'
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes Derek McInnes has proved himself a thoroughbred manager and that Kilmarnock are in a false position in the Scottish Premiership.
McInnes, who began his managerial career with Saints, got Killie promoted back to the top flight after taking over in January this year.
He signed a new deal, tying him to the club until 2026, at the end of September.
The sides face each other on Wednesday night with the Ayrshire club second bottom of the league.
"I think Kilmarnock are a good team and they have a fantastic manager at the helm," said Davidson.
"Derek has proven over the years how successful he was at Aberdeen over that longer period, so I have a lot of admiration for Derek and Tony Docherty.
"I’ve watched them quite a lot. I think they have played quite well in a lot games, just not picked up the points. Derek’s team will be fighting, they will be after everything, it is going to be a really tough game."