Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is very hard to call.

Everton's season really depends on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and his injury record isn't great.

In the past couple of seasons, he's never really got into his rhythm up front, but they are not free scoring and he has got to carry them in that department.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic threw his toys out of the pram when he wasn't allowed to move to Saudi Arabia earlier in the summer, but his future is still uncertain.

Will we see a motivated Mitrovic at Goodison Park, or will we not see him at all?

Joshua's prediction: 2-1

Hearn's prediction: My old mate Tony Bellew has not had a good time of it following Everton recently, but I actually think they will have a better season this time. 2-0

